JSPL gets approval to manufacture India's first fire-resistant steel structures

Fire-resistant steel will provide much-needed assurance to the end users for fire safety, building a safer AtmaNirbhar Bharat, JSPL MD Bimlendra Jha said.Part of OP Jindal Group, JSPL is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the steel, mining and infrastructure sectors with investments worth USD 12 billion across the globe.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 20:01 IST
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Sunday said it will manufacture India's first fire-resistant steel structures at its unit in Raigarh, Chhatisgarh.

With the production of a special steel item for the first time in India, the company will target segments like refineries, bridges, metro projects, industrial structures, steel, power plants, hospitals, commercial and residential buildings, JSPL said in a statement.

''JSPL has received BIS certification to manufacture India's first fire-resistant steel structures at its rail mill in Chhattisgarh. The BIS 15103 grade steel structural steels are designed to withstand temperatures up to 600 degrees celsius for 3 hours,'' it said.

The grade is being imported at present.

The new grade steel structures will help the nation to reduce dependence on imports, the company said.

''The license provided to the company will be a game-changer in strengthening India's infrastructure & its safety standards. Fire-resistant steel will provide much-needed assurance to the end users for fire safety, building a safer AtmaNirbhar Bharat,'' JSPL MD Bimlendra Jha said.

Part of OP Jindal Group, JSPL is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the steel, mining and infrastructure sectors with investments worth USD 12 billion across the globe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

