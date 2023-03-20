Deutsche Bank: Exposure to Credit Suisse AT1 bonds 'near zero'
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-03-2023
Deutsche Bank said on Monday its exposure to Credit Suisse's Additional Tier 1 bonds was "near zero".
Credit Suisse said on Sunday that 16 billion Swiss francs($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS.
