German financial system proving stable and robust - regulator
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-03-2023 14:35 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 14:34 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's financial system continues to be stable and robust, the country's financial regulator BaFin said on Monday.
Speaking after UBS Group sealed a state-backed takeover of troubled peer Credit Suisse Group AG, a BaFin spokesperson said it was watching market developments and would take them into account.
