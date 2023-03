BRIEF-S&P Says Credit Suisse Placed On Creditwatch Positive On Acquisition By UBS Tier 1 Hybrids Downgraded To 'C'

S&P: * S&P SAYS CREDIT SUISSE PLACED ON CREDITWATCH POSITIVE ON ACQUISITION BY UBS; TIER 1 HYBRIDS DOWNGRADED TO 'C'

* S&P - WE CONSIDER THE UBS GROUP TO BE "MATERIALLY STRONGER" THAN THE CREDIT SUISSE GROUP * S&P SAYS IF DEAL GOES AS PROPOSED, ANTICIPATE EQUALIZING RATINGS ON CREDIT SUISSE WITH RATINGS ON UBS, AT HOLDING CO & OPERATING CO LEVEL

* S&P: WE EXPECT CHF16 BILLION AT1 CAPITAL ISSUED BY CREDIT SUISSE THAT WAS DETERMINED TO BE WRITTEN DOWN TO ZERO BY FINMA TO DEFAULT IN THE NEAR TERM Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)