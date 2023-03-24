PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 24

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK parliament bans TikTok from official devices - Junior doctors in England announce 96-hour strike after pay talks fail

- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak eyes fresh talks with EU after rout of Tory Eurosceptics Overview

- Britain's parliament will block TikTok on all devices on its network following a similar ban on government devices, becoming the latest Western institution to bar the Chinese-owned video app over security concerns. - Junior doctors in Britain will take strike action for four days next month in a 96 hour walkout from Tuesday 11 April, the BMA has announced.

- Britain on Friday is to hold talks to strengthen co-operation with the EU as UK prime minister Rishi Sunak seeks to build on his crushing defeat of Tory Eurosceptics in a key parliamentary vote this week. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

