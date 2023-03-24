Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 24

Headlines - UK parliament bans TikTok from official devices - Junior doctors in England announce 96-hour strike after pay talks fail - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak eyes fresh talks with EU after rout of Tory Eurosceptics Overview - Britain's parliament will block TikTok on all devices on its network following a similar ban on government devices, becoming the latest Western institution to bar the Chinese-owned video app over security concerns.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2023 05:25 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 05:25 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 24

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK parliament bans TikTok from official devices - Junior doctors in England announce 96-hour strike after pay talks fail

- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak eyes fresh talks with EU after rout of Tory Eurosceptics Overview

- Britain's parliament will block TikTok on all devices on its network following a similar ban on government devices, becoming the latest Western institution to bar the Chinese-owned video app over security concerns. - Junior doctors in Britain will take strike action for four days next month in a 96 hour walkout from Tuesday 11 April, the BMA has announced.

- Britain on Friday is to hold talks to strengthen co-operation with the EU as UK prime minister Rishi Sunak seeks to build on his crushing defeat of Tory Eurosceptics in a key parliamentary vote this week. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023