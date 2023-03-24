Left Menu

El Salvador president readies bill to eliminate taxes on tech

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2023 07:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 07:08 IST
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said on Thursday he will send to the country's Congress next week a bill to eliminate all taxes on technology innovations as well as computing and communications hardware manufacturing.

"Next week, I'll be sending a bill to congress to eliminate all taxes (income, property, capital gains and import tariffs) on technology innovations, such as software programming, coding, apps and AI development," he said on Twitter. The tax cut would also encompass computing and communications hardware manufacturing, Bukele added.

The Salvadoran leader is eager to make the Central American country a cryptocurrency hub, adopting bitcoin as legal tender in 2021 and unveiling plans to create the world's first "bitcoin city."

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

