Left Menu

Airtel pips Jio in 5G roll-out, reaches 500 cities

Airtel added 235 cities to its network, making it one of the largest roll-outs to date, the company said in a statement.Airtel said that it is adding 30-40 cities on its 5G network daily.Airtel was the first to offer 5G services in October 2022, and todays mega launch is our promise to connect every Airtel customer in the country with ultra-fast Airtel 5G Plus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2023 13:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 13:03 IST
Airtel pips Jio in 5G roll-out, reaches 500 cities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel overtook Reliance Jio in 5G roll-out with the expansion of the network to additional 235 cities, taking its total reach to 500 cities.

Reliance Jio has so far announced the expansion of its ultra high-speed fifth generation (5G) network to 406 cities.

''Bharti Airtel...ultra-fast 5G service is available to customers in 500 cities in the country. Airtel added 235 cities to its network, making it one of the largest roll-outs to date,'' the company said in a statement.

Airtel said that it is adding 30-40 cities on its 5G network daily.

''Airtel was the first to offer 5G services in October 2022, and today's mega launch is our promise to connect every Airtel customer in the country with ultra-fast Airtel 5G Plus. We have already covered 500 cities and are adding 30 to 40 cities every single day. By September of 2023, we expect to expand our 5G footprint to all of urban India,'' Bharti Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon said.

According to industry players, India has become the fastest country in the world to roll-out 5G networks.

Against the target of rolling out 5G in 200 cities before March 31 set by the government, the service is now available in over 900 cities.

Airtel said that its 5G Plus runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem which ensures that all 5G smartphones in India seamlessly work on the Airtel network.

''Second, the company promises to deliver the best experience – between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than today (compared to 4G) coupled with a brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connect,'' the statement said.

Airtel has also removed the 5G data usage limit cap to match with Jio's offer. Earlier 5G data usage was limited to the same as the daily quota which customers had in their 4G subscription plan.

''Customers will now be able to experience ultra-fast, reliable and secure 5G Plus services without having to worry about data exhaustion as the company removes the capping on data usage across all existing plans,'' the statement said.

The company has also deployed the first 5G private network at Bosch facility in Bengaluru, and also at Mahindra & Mahindra's Chakan manufacturing facility to make it the first 5G-enabled auto manufacturing unit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023