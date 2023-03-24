Left Menu

China stocks fall as rising Sino-U.S. tensions dent sentiment

China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, as elevated Sino-U.S. geopolitical tensions dented investor sentiment after U.S. lawmakers on Thursday accused TikTok of serving harmful content as they pushed to ban the app.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 24-03-2023 14:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 13:55 IST
China stocks fall as rising Sino-U.S. tensions dent sentiment
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, as elevated Sino-U.S. geopolitical tensions dented investor sentiment after U.S. lawmakers on Thursday accused TikTok of serving harmful content as they pushed to ban the app. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index closed down 0.3%, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6%.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.7%, and the China Enterprises Index slid 0.6%. ** For the week, CSI 300 Index gained 1.7% and the Hang Seng Index rose 2.0%.

** U.S. lawmakers on Thursday battered TikTok's chief executive, saying the app's short videos were damaging children's mental health, pushing further to ban the app nationwide. ** The case of TikTok, whose parent is China-based ByteDance, raised tensions between Washington and Beijing. Thursday's congressional hearing came after the Biden administration demanded its Chinese owners divest their stakes or face a potential ban, TikTok said last week.

** Foreign investors recorded a net selling via the Stock Connect on Friday, after net buying for nine consecutive sessions. ** Lingering concerns from the global banking crisis persisted, as Hong Kong's central bank said on Friday that the city needs to watch carefully for any further "spillover" from U.S. regional banks, although it has very little exposure to the situation in European and U.S. financial institutions.

** In China, shares of telecommunication services lost steam and declined 0.9%, with China United Network Communications Ltd, China Mobile Ltd , and China Telecom Corp Ltd, down 4.7%, 2.4%, and 3.8%, respectively. ** In Hong Kong, tech stocks and consumer staples shares rose modestly, whereas most other sectors declined. Tech stocks were up 6.2% this week, their best performance since early January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023