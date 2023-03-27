Jio launches lower entry level plan at Rs 198 per month for fixed broadband services

Stepping up the fight in fixed broadband segment, Jio on Monday introduced its entry level broadband plan at a price as low as Rs 198 per month. The plan, named Broadband Back-up plan, will come with top internet speed of 10 megabit per second.

Earlier, the minimum price for availing Jio Fiber connection was Rs 399 per month.

The company has also provided an option to upgrade the internet speed to 30 mbps or 100 for 1 to 7 days by paying in the range of Rs 21 to Rs 152.

''...we at Jio understand the customer's need to remain connected round the clock with dependable broadband connectivity at home. With JioFiber Backup, we want to offer alternate reliable broadband connectivity for homes. This new concept of a back-up connection allows homes to have an alternate broadband connectivity with an assured supply of data at an affordable price,'' Jio spokesperson said.

Jio now leads the fixed line connection segment with 84 lakh customers accounting for 30.6 per cent market share.

A new customer will need to pay Rs 1,490 for the service which comprises five month of usage and installation charges.

Recently, Jio's rival Bharti Airtel made changes in pre-paid and postpaid mobile phone tariff.

While Airtel increased entry level price in the pre-paid segment, it bundles postpaid plans with high amount of data, unlimited 5G data use etc. to woo high ARPU (average revenue per user) generating customers.

