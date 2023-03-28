Left Menu

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 up as SVB deal lifts bank shares

The Dow and S&P 500 ended higher on Monday as a deal for Silicon Valley Bank's assets helped investor confidence in banks, while a decline in technology shares weighed on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 banks index was up sharply, while the KBW regional banking index was also higher.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 01:33 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 01:33 IST
US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 up as SVB deal lifts bank shares

The Dow and S&P 500 ended higher on Monday as a deal for Silicon Valley Bank's assets helped investor confidence in banks, while a decline in technology shares weighed on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 banks index was up sharply, while the KBW regional banking index was also higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America were among stocks that gave the S&P 500 its biggest boost Monday.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc shot up Monday after it said it would acquire the deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bank, which failed earlier this month in the largest bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis. Also, shares of First Republic Bank were up after Bloomberg reported U.S. authorities were considering more support for banks, which could give the struggling First Republic more time to shore up its balance sheet.

Tech-related growth shares were lower, weighing on the Nasdaq. Growth stocks have "had a very strong quarter growth stocks, so there may be some profit-taking as we head into the end of the quarter," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 195.08 points, or 0.61%, to 32,432.61, the S&P 500 gained 6.76 points, or 0.17%, to 3,977.75 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 55.12 points, or 0.47%, to 11,768.84. Shares of Apple were down. The S&P 500 technology index is up sharply for the quarter so far.

Crypto shares were also down Monday after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said crypto exchange Binance and its CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao have been sued by the CFTC for operating an "illegal" exchange and a "sham" compliance program. Among other stock gainers, Walt Disney shares were up after the company began 7,000 in layoffs announced earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
4
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023