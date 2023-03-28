China's Premier Li tells foreign business execs country will open up further
Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 06:57 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 06:57 IST
China's Premier Li Qiang told foreign business executives including smartphone maker Apple Inc's Tim Cook that the country will open up further, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Li met foreign executives at the China Development Forum in Beijing on Monday and had a discussion with them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
