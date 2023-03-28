Ashok Leyland LCV strengthens retail footprint

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland has inaugurated its new light commercial vehicle retail outlet in Tamil Nadu under its move towards strengthening presence, the company said on Tuesday. The company inaugurated its 11th light commercial vehicle dealership at Thiruparankundram Main Road, Pasumalai in Madurai on Tuesday offering sales, service and spares facility to customers. ''...this new dealership in Madurai will bolster our presence in the geography. The robustness of the product and our network has been one of the main factors in the phenomenal success of our 'DOST' range and more recently the BADA DOST,'' Ashok Leyland light commercial vehicle business head Rajat Gupta said. ''Our partner Balaji Trucks with the new 3S sales, services and spares facility will ensure we serve our family of customers better and will help us get even closer to our customers in the region,'' he said. Ashok Leyland would retail its LCV products including BADA DOST, DOST, PARTNER and MiTR range of vehicles. ''The new dealership is being opened to further strengthen our reach and would take us one step closer to achieve our vision of being one of the top 10 LCV makers in the world. '' Ashok Leyland has more than 1,700 exclusive outlets ensuring authorised service centres at every 75 kms on major highways, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)