Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russian forces claim Bakhmut advances

Russian forces are edging forward in the bombed-out eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a Moscow-installed official said on Tuesday, but British intelligence said a Russian tank division had taken heavy losses in the nearby town of Avdiivka. NUCLEAR WEAPONS AND MILITARY AID

* The United States has not seen any indications that Vladimir Putin is getting closer to using tactical nuclear weapons in his war on Ukraine, just days after the Russian leader said he was moving such weapons into Belarus. * Belarus confirmed it will host Russian tactical nuclear weapons, saying the decision was a response to years of Western pressure.

* The United States has informed Russia it will not exchange data on its nuclear forces, describing the change as a response to Moscow's decision to suspend participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty. The U.S. would be willing to share some data if Russia were to come into compliance with New START. * Electronic billboards in Moscow tell the public what to pack for a nuclear emergency, and Putin periodically warns that Russia is ready to use its ultimate deterrent - but Muscovites seem to be taking it all in their stride.

* The 18 Leopard 2 battle tanks pledged by Germany to support Kyiv in its war against Russia have arrived in Ukraine, a security source said. * Russia said it shot down a U.S.-supplied GLSDB guided smart bomb fired by Ukrainian forces, the first time Moscow has claimed to have intercepted one of the weapons that could double Ukraine's battlefield firing range.

BATTLEFIELD AND MILITARY AID * Russian forces are moving forward in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut despite fierce resistance and have almost taken full control of a metals plant there, the Russian-installed leader in the region said.

* Russian forces trying to encircle the town of Avdiivka in recent days have made only marginal gains despite heavy losses in armoured vehicles, including a tank regiment that has likely lost a large proportion of its tanks, Britain's Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update. * Ukrainian authorities said air defences shot down Russian drones near Kyiv and falling debris set a non-residential site ablaze, but no casualties were found.

* Reuters could not verify battlefield reports. * Ukrainian forces killed two civilians when they shelled an apartment building in the Russian-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, Russian-installed officials said. Reuters reporters saw rescue workers combing through the rubble and one victim's legs protruding from the debris.

RECENT IN-DEPTH STORIES * SPECIAL REPORT-Facial recognition is helping Putin curb dissent with the aid of U.S. tech

* INSIGHT-Ukraine's scramble for 'game-changer' drone fleet * Peace plans and pipelines: What came out of the Putin-Xi talks?

* SPECIAL REPORT-Wagner's convicts tell of horrors of Ukraine war and loyalty to their leader QUOTE

"No, those warnings don't scare me and don't change my attitude towards the world, people and our president," said Yulia Gorodnyanskaya, 38, a Moscow resident unfazed by Putin's rising nuclear rhetoric. (Compiled by Reuters editors)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)