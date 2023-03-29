Alibaba to host conference call on Thursday to discuss split plans
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 29-03-2023 10:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 10:44 IST
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will host a conference call on Thursday, the company said on Wednesday, to discuss its plan to split into six units and explore fundraisings or listings for most of them.
The move, announced on Tuesday, lifted shares of Alibaba and other leading Chinese tech firms, as investors cheered an unprecedented revamp of the Jack Ma-founded company as heralding the beginning of the end to Beijing's crackdown on the sector.
The conference call is scheduled for 8 a.m. (0000 GMT) on March 30, the company said.
