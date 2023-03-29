Left Menu

NTPC REL signs Term Sheet with Greenko ZeroC for powering Green Ammonia Plant

The agreement between the two companies is one of the world’s single largest contract for supply of round-the-clock renewable supply for an industrial client.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 16:48 IST
The Term Sheet was signed by Sh. Rajiv Gupta, Chief General Manager, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd and Sh. Mahesh Kolli, Founder and Joint MD, Greenko Group at NTPC office in New Delhi yesterday.  Image Credit: Twitter(@ntpclimited)
NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Limited, has signed Term Sheet with Greenko ZeroC Pvt Ltd (A Greenko Group Company)  to Supply 1300 MW Round the Clock RE Power for powering Greenko’s upcoming Green Ammonia Plant at Kakinada, India. The agreement between the two companies is one of the world’s single largest contract for supply of round-the-clock renewable supply for an industrial client.

The Term Sheet was signed by Sh. Rajiv Gupta, Chief General Manager, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd and Sh. Mahesh Kolli, Founder and Joint MD, Greenko Group at NTPC office in New Delhi yesterday. Sh. Mohit Bhargava, CEO (NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd), Shri Anil Chalamalasetty, Founder and MD, Greenko and other senior officials from NTPC REL were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

