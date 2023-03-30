Left Menu

OYO-owned Weddingz.in ties up with Lemon Tree Hotels

OYO-owned Weddingz.in on Thursday announced a strategic tie-up with Lemon Tree Hotels in a bid to boost revenue, drive demand and sales.The alliance will help increase the fill rate of banquets and event spaces in Lemon Tree Hotels, in more than 40 destinations across the country, including Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai and Pune, among others.Weddingz.in is an online platform offering wedding venues and related services.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 14:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 14:10 IST
OYO-owned Weddingz.in ties up with Lemon Tree Hotels
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

OYO-owned Weddingz.in on Thursday announced a strategic tie-up with Lemon Tree Hotels in a bid to boost revenue, drive demand and sales.

The alliance will help increase the fill rate of banquets and event spaces in Lemon Tree Hotels, in more than 40 destinations across the country, including Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai and Pune, among others.

Weddingz.in is an online platform offering wedding venues and related services. It was acquired by hospitality tech firm OYO in 2018.

''Lemon Tree venues will feature prominently on the Weddingz.in platform, which gets over 19 lakh prospective customers per month, as India's largest wedding venue marketplace,'' a release stated.

Weddingz will craft specific targeted campaigns and undertake search engine marketing and performance marketing campaigns to drive higher interest, it added.

''We have millions of visitors searching our platform not just for wedding venues but also for other events such as parties, conferences, meetings and more. Our survey shows that over 60 per cent of our customers search online for venue prospecting.

''With this collaboration, we are certain that Lemon Tree Hotels will benefit from the access to such a large customer base looking for high quality event venues,'' Aditya Sharma, Country Head, Weddingz.in said.

Harleen Mehta, Senior Vice President – Sales, Lemon Tree Hotels said, ''We are confident that we will be able to offer end-to-end services to all our existing clients and bring in new ones, thereby creating an additional revenue channel for our hotels.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023