BRIEF-Alibaba's $20 Billion Logistics Arm Said To Gear Up For HK IPO - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 18:18 IST
March 30 (Reuters) -
* ALIBABA'S $20 BILLION LOGISTICS ARM SAID TO GEAR UP FOR HK IPO - BLOOMBERG NEWS
* CAINIAO NETWORK TECHNOLOGY LISTING COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS END OF 2023 - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text link: https://bit.ly/40rhVCU Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement