International startup workshop in Kolkata to build entrepreneurial capacities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 18:58 IST
Twenty people from India and its three neighbouring countries on Thursday joined a three-day workshop in Kolkata to build entrepreneurial capacities.

Five startup owners each from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and India took part in the programme, Regional Startup Network, organised by the US consulate in Kolkata in collaboration with KIIT Technology Busines Incubator.

Inaugurating the workshop, US Consul General Melinda Pavek said, ''The programme provides a nurturing entrepreneurship ecosystem, helping startups gain valuable insights, expand their network, and showcase their ideas to a global audience.'' By increasing cross-border collaborations between startups, accelerating market linkages and providing investor access, the programme aims at ensuring a sustained growth trajectory for startups in the region, said Pavek, whose parents were also entrepreneurs.

The startups that took part in the programme work in the fields such as manufacturing machines that combat climate pollutants like carbon dioxide, making bio-degradable batteries, online platform for providing recruitment solutions and building a marketplace for local and international fabric.

These 20 startups were selected from among 300 entries from the four countries. From them, five startups will be chosen by experts at the Kolkata event for another programme in New Delhi.

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

