Efforts to build 'floor' under US-China relations not yet successful -US official

Efforts to build guard rails and a floor under U.S.-China relations have yet to be successful, U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday.

Campbell, speaking at a Center for a New American Security (CNAS) think tank event, said the coming months will provide indications of whether it will be possible to reestablish constructive diplomacy with China.

