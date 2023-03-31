Russia to exercise all its rights as U.N. Security Council president - Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-03-2023 15:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 15:23 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia plans to exercise all its rights at the United Nations as it takes over the rotating presidency of the Security Council in April.
The United States on Thursday urged Russia to "conduct itself professionally" when it assumes the role, saying there was no means to block Moscow from the post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement