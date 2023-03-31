Left Menu

Airtel launches WhatsApp Banking Services for IPPB customers

31-03-2023
Bharti Airtel on Friday announced the launch of WhatsApp Banking Services for India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) customers, enabling them to access banking services on their mobile phones in just a few clicks. The solution will augment the Government of India's mission to bring digital and financial inclusion to the citizens of India.

"We are delighted to work with Bharti Airtel as our partner in driving digital and financial inclusion in India. We believe that financial services driven by technology have great potential and can go a long way in ensuring that the best financial products reach the farthest corners of the country," said Gursharan Rai Bansal, CGM & CSMO – India Post Payments Bank.

Delivered on Airtel IQ, the WhatsApp messaging solution will allow IPPB customers to effortlessly avail a host of banking services including doorstep service requests, locating the nearest Post Office and much more.

Airtel and IPPB are also working on building multi-language support for the WhatsApp Banking solution so that customers can access banking services in their preferred language. The companies are also working to further integrate a LIVE interactive customer support agent into the WhatsApp solution to let customers access 24X7 support and get quick resolutions for their queries.

"Airtel IQ is a robust, intuitive and secure cloud communication suite. With the addition of WhatsApp messaging to the existing SMS and voice communication that we offer to India Post Payments Bank customers, we will further enable a two-way communication between the bank and their customers. We are delighted to continue our association with IPPB to contribute significantly in making banking services more accessible to tier2,3 cities in the country. We promise to continue delivering customer centric solutions that offer greater convenience to customers," said Abhishek Biswal, Business Head - Airtel IQ.

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

