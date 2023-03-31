Soccer-Serie A to hire adviser on media business finance options

Serie A clubs will hire a financial adviser to study proposals by private equity firms and banks interested in investing in the Italian top flight's media business, chairman Lorenzo Casini said on Friday. "Clubs will select an adviser to help the league in reviewing the proposals," Casini told reporters after team representatives met to discuss the topic in Milan.

Serie A's key media business has drawn interest from international banks including JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs , as well private equity investors at time when Italian clubs are looking at ways to boost their finances. Later this year Serie A is expected to tender its broadcasting licenses to screen matches in Italy and abroad for seasons starting from 2024-25.

