Soccer-Serie A to hire adviser on media business finance options

"Clubs will select an adviser to help the league in reviewing the proposals," Casini told reporters after team representatives met to discuss the topic in Milan. Serie A's key media business has drawn interest from international banks including JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs , as well private equity investors at time when Italian clubs are looking at ways to boost their finances.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 18:54 IST
Serie A clubs will hire a financial adviser to study proposals by private equity firms and banks interested in investing in the Italian top flight's media business, chairman Lorenzo Casini said on Friday. "Clubs will select an adviser to help the league in reviewing the proposals," Casini told reporters after team representatives met to discuss the topic in Milan.

Serie A's key media business has drawn interest from international banks including JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs , as well private equity investors at time when Italian clubs are looking at ways to boost their finances. Later this year Serie A is expected to tender its broadcasting licenses to screen matches in Italy and abroad for seasons starting from 2024-25.

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

