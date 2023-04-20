Left Menu

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Image Credit: Samsung Electronics

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro users can now better track and manage menstrual cycles and overall health using the skin temperature sensor. The skin temperature measurement is added to the existing calendar-based Cycle Tracking feature.

Starting today, Skin temperature-based cycle tracking will be progressively released via Samsung Health app updates in Korea and the U.S. The feature will also be available in the following European countries:

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.K.

"Samsung's holistic view of wellness has been further advanced by our sensor innovations, delivering in-depth health insights that empower users. The new infrared temperature sensor on Galaxy Watch5 broadens our whole health offerings, providing more convenient ways to track and understand personal health," said Hon Pak, Vice President and Head of the Digital Health Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics.

Powered by Natural Cycles, the Cycle Tracking feature is integrated with Samsung's sensor technology to enable users to track their skin temperature changes during sleep. With the advanced Cycle Tracking feature, users can track ovulation and predict the start of their next period more accurately.

To activate the feature, users can access the Samsung Health app, select Cycle Tracking, and add their most recent cycle information to the calendar. Then, by turning on "Predict period with skin temp" in the settings, users can begin tracking their skin temperature. The app displays a graph of the readings collected over the previous month, showing users their predicted ovulation and fertile window as well as their period.

As far as privacy is concerned, all the data collected is encrypted and stored securely on the user's device, giving them greater control over their personal information.

