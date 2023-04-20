Expect a good summer this year, says Symphony

Leading air cooler maker Symphony Ltd on Thursday said it is ''optimistic'' for its business on a good summer this year and expects decent growth in the coming months.

Symphony expects increasing temperature, a strong brand pull and continuous innovation to drive the growth, said its Chairman and Managing Director Achal Bakeri.

The Ahmedabad-based company has invested in strengthening its dealer-distributor network and is ready with its most innovative product range, he added.

''The company is optimistic about a good summer this year. We expect good growth in the current year, especially with the summer season, which are key months for retail sales,'' said Bakeri.

The company has achieved the milestone of selling over 25 million air coolers across 60-plus countries.

Strengthening its portfolio of air coolers, Symphony has launched the world's first range of highly energy-efficient air coolers powered by BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) electric motors.

BLDC motors are known for their energy efficiency, and air cooler equipped with this technology consumes up to 60 per cent less power compared to other coolers with conventional electric motor.

The company has launched 3 models in the BLDC range of 80 litres, 55 litres and 30-litre water tank capacity. Apart from being highly energy efficient, they are also packed with additional features such as 7- speed options, up to 8 hours of night sleep mode, a touchscreen control panel, an empty water tank alarm etc. Symphony's BLDC product range is manufactured in India and the company has developed the complete ecosystem for supply within the country. BLDC motors contain permanent magnets, which result in less heat loss, thereby making the motor energy efficient and reducing power consumption.

''We expect BLDC air-coolers to be the choice of consumers going forward as they are energy-saving and environmentally friendly. Like always in the air-cooling industry, this innovation to has been brought about by no other company but Symphony, for the first time in the world.

''While it is difficult to give growth estimates since the product has just been launched but based on consumer research which we have done and based on initial consumer response, we are very optimistic,'' said Bakeri.

Established in 1988, Symphony is the leading Indian multi-national air-cooling company with a presence in over 60 countries. The company has a wide product range, meeting cooling requirements for household, commercial and industrial spaces.

