Indian Biotech Research Institute is Bringing India to the Forefront of Bioscience Innovation

Powerful and safe bioabled farm inputs. Renewable and sustainable biomaterials. Healthcare solutions powered by nature. These are just some of the avenues in which groundbreaking research is underway at Xenesis Institute, the R&D arm of the Indian bioscience company Absolute. Xenesis is pioneering solutions built with biology to address humanity's grandest challenges, starting with access to clean and nutritious food through bio-abled agriculture. The company's pioneering research in agriculture is channelized by the Ag Frontier group at Xenesis, in addition to biomaterials and biocare research groups.

The team at Xenesis, comprising 150+ leading scientists many of whom have returned from Israel, US, South Korea, and Africa, is rooted in its mission to build a better world for people and planet by partnering with nature in ways that haven't been previously explored. The scientists at Xenesis include experts in plant biology, microbiology, molecular biology, transcriptomics, metagenomics, metabolomics, proteomics, strain engineering, biomaterial development and bioprocess engineering. The research team has rich and diverse experience, many of the researchers have been associated with institutes such as AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), CDRI (Central Drug Research Institute), IARI (Indian Agricultural Research Institute), Texas Medical Center, ICGEB (International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology), Tuffs University, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Ohio State University, Hebrew University and many more. Some researchers in the team have also made significant contributions to organizations like Syngenta, Bayer, FMC, Corteva, and Cadila.

Since its inception in 2015, Xenesis has already developed a gamut of proprietary platforms for discovery and technology. The Nature Intelligence PlatformTM (NIPTM) by Xenesis is one of the world's largest databases of microorganisms, secondary metabolites, signalling molecules and other biomolecules in nature.

Xenesis's AgFrontier group has also developed a novel technology called Signal Triggered Regenerative Activity Complex (STREAC), which gives farm biologicals superior stability, prolonged shelf life, and beneficial effects to the target crop it is applied to.

The biocare group at Xenesis has introduced XenDHA, a novel approach to overcoming the challenges of quality, yield and contamination in Omega-3 fatty acid supplements. The XenDHA can produce high-quality DHA for human consumption.

Xenesis utilizes novel microbial strains to produce biocatalysts with remarkable endurance through the proprietary technology known as Bio-Cat Insta TechnologyTM (BCITTM). The enhanced biocatalysts have a wide range of industrial applications – baking, brewing, detergents, fermented products, biofuels, pharmaceuticals and textiles.

Another novel tool developed at Xenesis using Absolute's proprietary agri data stack, the Xenesis Observatory (XenO), provides detailed insights into the health and productivity of smart farms connected to Absolute's network.

The R&D facilities at Xenesis span over 5 million square feet for product development and testing, with state-of-the-art research laboratories headquartered in New Delhi and further expanding to Pune.

''Our world is transitioning towards cleaner, greener ways of operating. Through innovation and deep research, we are developing solutions that make sustainability an easy, accessible choice for a range of different industries,'' says Dr. Prashant Khare, Director of R&D, Xenesis Institute.

''The organisms and systems in nature are immensely powerful, and humanity is still far from understanding them to the fullest extent. Discovery is a key driver of what we do at Absolute's Xenesis Institute, allowing us to channel untapped capabilities in nature's limitless and immaculate design. The products discovered at Xenesis mirror the vision of Absolute, which is a world where people and the planet win together,'' says Agam Khare, Founder and CEO, Absolute.

About Absolute® Absolute® is a frontier bioscience company leveraging billions of years of nature's evolutionary intelligence to solve humanity's greatest challenges – starting with safe and sustainable solutions for agriculture and extending to biomaterials and biocare.

Absolute®️ currently operates across 20+ countries. Backed by Sequoia, Tiger Global, and Alpha Wave, Absolute's angels include Nadir Godrej- MD of Godrej Industries, Kamal Aggarwal- Promoter of Haldiram, and Kunal Shah-CRED among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)