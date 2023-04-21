Justhuman Launches in India & the USA Ushering in a New Generation of Clean Beauty Products, Powered by Neurocosmetics

Direct to consumer, clean beauty brand Justhuman, today announced its simultaneous launch in India and the USA with a range of hair and personal care products. The company, born out of a personal strive, is the brainchild of Roshini Sanah Jaiswal, who also serves as the promoter and Chief Restructuring Officer of Jagatjit Industries. Established in 2021, the name Justhuman strongly signals the company's vision and evokes a powerful message. It serves as a reminder that we are all just human and deserve to feel our best, both inside and out and to have access to products that can help us live our lives to the fullest. Justhuman's vision is to create products that elevate us, helping to reach our full potential and live a limitless life. Neurocosmetics is a revolutionary science behind a new category of beauty products that offer powerful advantages for both body and mind. These products contain ingredients such as neuropeptides that work to enhance the function of neurotransmitters, the vital messengers that communicate with the brain. By improving the efficiency of this communication, clean beauty products powered by neurocosmetics work to prolong the life and efficiency of cells, and provide benefits that go far beyond traditional beauty products. They effectively slow down the aging process, reduce inflammation, and even support healing. These advantages are possible because neurocosmetics promote a lasting transformation in the skin, allowing it to become healthier and more resilient.

Justhuman's products combine advanced scientific research with the power of neuropeptides and biotics (pre-, pro- and post-) that tap into the skin-brain connection and cater to the needs of modern consumers seeking clean ingredients in their personal and skin care products that are also good for the planet. The inaugural products of Justhuman include a Probiotic Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner, Revitalizing Body Wash, and a Coffee Caramel Body Scrub. Justhuman's products are available on their website - www.justhuman.co.in and leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.

"Through personal struggle came an entrepreneurial opportunity. In battling Lichen Planopilaris (an autoimmune disorder), I realized that traditional personal care products were not serving my needs and the natural products took long enough to show positive result. I needed products that would make me look and feel like myself again. Justhuman was born out of this desire to create clean, fast, and uncompromisingly effective personal care solutions that empower women to be their best selves. As we expand our personal care and skincare collection over the next couple of months, I'm reminded that sometimes the greatest opportunities come from the most unexpected places. Justhuman is not just a beauty solution, it's a movement to empower women to feel confident and beautiful in their own skin. Justhuman promises Uncompromising beauty for the Uncompromising women of today,'' Roshini Sanah Jaiswal, Founder & CEO, Swanrose India.

About Justhuman Justhuman is a pioneering direct-to-consumer personal and skin care brand committed to clean, fast and uncompromisingly effective beauty solutions powered by the science of neurocosmetics. Founded in 2021 by Roshini Sanah Jaiswal, Justhuman rose to prominence with its innovative 24-hour hand sanitizer and has since expanded its product offerings to include hair care, skin care, and personal care products that cater to modern consumers seeking clean, fast and uncompromisingly effective beauty experience. By harnessing the skin-brain connection, Justhuman's products are designed to elevate users both inside and out to their best self. With a focus on toxin-free, and safe formulations, Justhuman strives to create a sustainable ecosystem that benefits both people and planet.

Justhuman operates under the umbrella of Swanrose India as the parent company.

For more information, visit www.justhuman.co.in.

Image: Roshini Sanah Jaiswal, Founder & CEO, Swanrose India

