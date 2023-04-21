Telegram now lets users share entire chat folders

Telegram has released its April update which introduces several new features such as shareable chat folders, an option to create customized wallpapers for individual chats and additional enhancements.

With the latest update, Telegram now allows users to share chat folders by simply sharing a link. This means that users can invite their friends or colleagues to multiple work groups, collections of news channels, and more with just one tap. Once the recipient clicks on the link, they will be able to join all the chats within the folder instantly.

Chat Folder allows for multiple invite links to be created, each providing access to different chats within the folder. Users can select the specific chats they want to include when creating the link and assign a unique name to match, such as "Interns" or "Managers".

Telegram's latest update also enables users to personalize their chats with custom wallpapers. Users can select their favourite photos or colour combinations to create unique wallpapers for specific chats, adding personality and helping conversations to stand out.

To set a custom wallpaper, tap the three-dot icon > Set Wallpaper' in the chat header on Android. On iOS, open a profile and tap the three-dot icon > Change Wallpaper.

Next up, Telegram's bots have the ability to host web apps, providing a wide range of services and utilities to millions of users. With the latest update, these web apps can now be launched within any chat, making it easier and more convenient for users to access the services they need.

Users can access web apps hosted by bots that support this feature by clicking on a direct link or by mentioning the bot's username in any chat on Telegram.

In addition, the attachment menu on Telegram's latest update has been optimized for faster scrolling, similar to the experience of scrolling through shared media.

Furthermore, for groups with less than 100 members and topics enabled, Telegram's latest update now allows users to see the exact time when their messages were read by other group members.