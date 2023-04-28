China has no intention to see Japan as rival, says envoy
Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2023 08:00 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 08:00 IST
China's envoy to Japan on Friday said China-Japan ties are at important crossroads and China has no intention to see Japan as a rival or opponent and would like Japan to take the same stance.
Wu Jianghao, Chinese ambassdor to Japan, made the above comments at a press conference in Japan.
