Left Menu

Mexican president says U.S. policy change will not boost migrant numbers at border

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador does not foresee a jump in migrant flows once U.S. border restrictions are lifted next week, contrary to U.S. officials who are preparing for the possibility of a spike in illegal border crossings. The border policy known as Title 42, which allows U.S. authorities to rapidly expel migrants to Mexico without the chance to seek asylum, is due to expire on May 11.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 00:01 IST
Mexican president says U.S. policy change will not boost migrant numbers at border

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador does not foresee a jump in migrant flows once U.S. border restrictions are lifted next week, contrary to U.S. officials who are preparing for the possibility of a spike in illegal border crossings.

The border policy known as Title 42, which allows U.S. authorities to rapidly expel migrants to Mexico without the chance to seek asylum, is due to expire on May 11. U.S. officials have been preparing for the possible arrival of tens of thousands more migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border once those restrictions end. A top U.S. border official estimated that migrant crossings could jump to 10,000 per day after May 11, nearly double the daily average in March.

Lopez Obrador said on Friday his government is working to inform migrants about U.S. permits and visas they can request from their home countries, noting that he expected those programs to keep the numbers of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border from growing. "We think migrant flows will not increase, because another option, an alternative, is opening up," Lopez Obrador told his regular daily news conference.

A U.S. program that started this year allows up to 360,000 Venezuelans, Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans to request humanitarian parole from their home countries. As well, in recent days the U.S. has said it will accept some 100,000 people from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras under an expanded family reunification program, and open centers in Guatemala and Colombia for migrants to apply for refugee resettlement and other forms of entry.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the news of Title 42 ending has already reached migrants via smugglers who are charging up to $7,000 with offers to bring migrants into the U.S. once the policy ends.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID emergency; UNICEF: More than 1 million polio vaccines lost in Sudan and more

Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID e...

 Global
3
Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2 new positions

Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2...

 Global
4
Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in expletive-laden video

Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in...

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023