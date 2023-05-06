Left Menu

Scoreboard of IPL match between DC and RCB

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 21:30 IST
Scoreboard of IPL match between DC and RCB

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Saturday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli c Ahmed b Mukesh Kumar 55 Faf du Plessis c AR Patel b Marsh 45 Glenn Maxwell c Salt b Marsh 0 Mahipal Lomror not out 54 Dinesh Karthik c Warner b Ahmed 11 Anuj Rawat not out 8 Extras: (LB-2, W-6) 8 Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 181 Fall of wickets: 1-82, 2-82, 3-137, 4-172.

Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-45-1, Axar Patel 3-0-17-0, Ishant Sharma 3-0-29-0, Mukesh Kumar 3-0-30-1, Mitchell Marsh 3-0-21-2, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-37-0. (MORE)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023