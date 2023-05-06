Scoreboard of IPL match between DC and RCB
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Saturday.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli c Ahmed b Mukesh Kumar 55 Faf du Plessis c AR Patel b Marsh 45 Glenn Maxwell c Salt b Marsh 0 Mahipal Lomror not out 54 Dinesh Karthik c Warner b Ahmed 11 Anuj Rawat not out 8 Extras: (LB-2, W-6) 8 Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 181 Fall of wickets: 1-82, 2-82, 3-137, 4-172.
Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-45-1, Axar Patel 3-0-17-0, Ishant Sharma 3-0-29-0, Mukesh Kumar 3-0-30-1, Mitchell Marsh 3-0-21-2, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-37-0. (MORE)
