Ukraine's security service will not confirm or deny involvement in Russia attack

Ukraine's SBU security service told the state Ukrinform news agency on Saturday it could not confirm or deny involvement in a car bombing that injured a Russian writer or other attacks.

"Officially, we cannot confirm or deny the SBU's involvement in this or other explosions which occur with the occupiers or their henchmen," Ukrinform quoted the agency as saying.

