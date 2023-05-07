Binance temporarily closes Bitcoin withdrawals due to congestion
Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 21:31 IST
Crypto exchange Binance said on Sunday that it has temporarily closed Bitcoin withdrawals as the network is experiencing a congestion issue.
"Our team is currently working on a fix until the network is stabilized and will reopen $BTC withdrawals as soon as possible," Binance said in a tweet.
