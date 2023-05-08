Science News Roundup: Mystery Chinese spacecraft returns to Earth after 276 days

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Mystery Chinese spacecraft returns to Earth after 276 days

An experimental Chinese spacecraft returned to Earth on Monday after staying in orbit for 276 days, China's state media reported, completing a landmark mission to test the country's reusable space technologies. The uncrewed spacecraft returned to the Jiuquan launch centre in northwest China on Monday as scheduled, according to state media.

