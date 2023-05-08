Left Menu

FDA clears Samsung's Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature for Galaxy Watch

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-05-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 20:45 IST
Image Credit: Samsung Electronics

Samsung said on Monday that the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature of the Samsung Health Monitor app has been cleared by FDA. The feature will be available as part of the One UI 5 Watch which will be available for Galaxy Watch devices later this year.

The IHRN feature, added to electrocardiogram monitoring, helps Galaxy Watch users seamlessly track heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib), right from their wrist.

Atrial Fibrillation is widely regarded as a crucial warning sign for major cardiovascular issues. It has been linked to an increased risk of stroke, heart failure, and other life-threatening cardiovascular complications. Notably, some of AFib cases are asymptomatic or even silent, making it difficult for individuals to recognize their risk levels.

Galaxy Watch offers a number of tools to help users gain a better understanding of their heart health utilizing the Samsung BioActive Sensor. They include on-demand ECG recording and the HR Alert function, which detects abnormally high or low heart rates. Now, with the addition of the new IHRN feature, Galaxy Watch users can further monitor and track an essential aspect of their cardiovascular well-being.

Once the IHRN feature is activated, it continuously checks for irregular heart rhythms in the background via BioActive Sensor. The watch promptly alerts the user to potential AFib activity if a certain number of consecutive measurements are irregular.

We're excited to announce that Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification, designed to help millions of people around the world who may not be aware of a potential heart risk, has been cleared by the FDA. This is yet another example of how Samsung prioritizes proactive safety solutions and enables users to receive a more holistic understanding of their cardiovascular and overall health.

Hon Pak, Vice President and Head of the Digital Health Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics.

