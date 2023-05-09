XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX
Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2023 00:39 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 00:39 IST
The Los Angeles Times won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for revealing a secretly recorded conversation among city officials that included racist comments, the award administrator said on Monday.
The annual Pulitzers, first presented in 1917, are the most prestigious honors in U.S. journalism.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement