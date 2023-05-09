Left Menu

Financials lift China stocks; Hong Kong shares slip on tech drag

China stocks rose on Tuesday led by financial stocks, as investors continued investing in shares of state-owned enterprises, while trade data fell short of expectations. The meeting is also intended for introducing Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) of Central SOE themes. ** In Hong Kong, tech stocks declined 1.2%, with Tencent and Meituan down 1.9% and 1.1%, respectively.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 09-05-2023 10:23 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 10:22 IST
Financials lift China stocks; Hong Kong shares slip on tech drag
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks rose on Tuesday led by financial stocks, as investors continued investing in shares of state-owned enterprises, while trade data fell short of expectations. Hong Kong shares were down dragged by technology stocks. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.5% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4%.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.5%, while the China Enterprises Index slipped 0.6%. ** China's imports contracted sharply in April, while exports grew at a slower pace, reinforcing signs of feeble domestic demand despite the lifting of COVID curbs and heaping pressure on an economy already struggling in the face of cooling global growth.

** UBS analysts wrote in a note that imports data fell more than expected, indicating domestic demand remains weak despite policy support. ** "The sequential decline in exports is in line with historical patterns for this year's earlier-than-normal Lunar New Year," said analysts at Goldman Sachs.

** Financial stocks, however, bucked the trend, with securities shares up 4.6%. Most banks and brokerages in the country are state-owned enterprises. ** China International Capital Corp Ltd, Everbright Securities Co Ltd, and China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd jumped 10%, hitting the daily upper circuit limit.

** The momentum may be reinforced by a roadshow announcement from Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), analysts said. ** SSE Roadshow Center's website indicates SSE will be hosting a meeting on discovering investment value and promoting the revaluation of of Central State-owned enterprises(SOEs) on Thursday. The meeting is also intended for introducing Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) of Central SOE themes.

** In Hong Kong, tech stocks declined 1.2%, with Tencent and Meituan down 1.9% and 1.1%, respectively. ** Meanwhile, healthcare shares slumped 3.2%, with Beigene Ltd and Angelalign Technology Inc down 2.8% and 6.1%, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023