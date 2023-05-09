Work on in full swing for BSNL's 4G services: MoS Communications Devusinh Chauhan

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is gearing up to offer 4G services, and work is on in full swing to bring these services to consumers soon, Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said on Tuesday.

The minister further said that India Post is looking at partnership with government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as a logistics service provider.

On pesky calls, the minister said that the unwanted calls are a ''problem'', and added that a lot of work is going into addressing the issue.

With Group of Ministers (GoM's) approving the deployment of 1 lakh BSNL 4G sites, the minister said that 4G work is underway and various sites have been identified. The government is keen that the services should start soon, he said.

BSNL is coming with indigenous 4G technology, which took some time, but now the telecom corporation is aggressively working on bringing these services to consumers.

The minister was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event to announce a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) among India Post, CAIT and Tripta Technologies for logistics services.

''The MoU will enable delivery of goods for small businesses, by leveraging the vast network of India Post,'' the minister said.

Chauhan also expressed satisfaction with the pace of 5G roll-outs in the country.

''If you see globally, no other country has achieved such a speedy 5G roll-out. Today 5G roll-outs have touched over 800 districts,'' the minister said.

