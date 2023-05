BRIEF-Netblocks Says Twitter, Facebook And Youtube Now Restricted Across Pakistan Amid Arrest Of Former PM Imran Khan

May 9 (Reuters) -

* YOUTUBE, TWITTER, FACEBOOK BEING SUSPENDED IN VARIOUS PARTS OF PAKISTAN AFTER IMRAN KHAN'S ARREST -THREE TV CHANNELS

* NETBLOCKS SAYS TWITTER, FACEBOOK AND YOUTUBE NOW RESTRICTED ACROSS PAKISTAN AMID ARREST OF FORMER PM IMRAN KHAN Further company coverage:

