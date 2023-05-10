Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 10

Headlines - Ireland to propose creation of sovereign wealth fund - Canadian-led consortium plans to bid for Teck Resources' coal business - Government adviser calls for Post Office board to resign - London mayor demands review of Met police coronation arrests Overview - Ireland plans to set up a sovereign wealth fund next year, modelled on similar successful ventures in other countries, to channel its budget surpluses into managing long-term cost pressures such as pensions and infrastructure. - A Canadian-led consortium plans to bid for Teck Resources' metallurgical coal operations, a move that would thwart Glencore's $23 billion offer to purchase the entire company.

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Ireland to propose creation of sovereign wealth fund - Canadian-led consortium plans to bid for Teck Resources' coal business

- Government adviser calls for Post Office board to resign - London mayor demands review of Met police coronation arrests

Overview - Ireland plans to set up a sovereign wealth fund next year, modelled on similar successful ventures in other countries, to channel its budget surpluses into managing long-term cost pressures such as pensions and infrastructure.

- A Canadian-led consortium plans to bid for Teck Resources' metallurgical coal operations, a move that would thwart Glencore's $23 billion offer to purchase the entire company. - A government adviser has called for Britain's Post Office board to resign, after revelations emerged that senior executives were paid unauthorised bonuses linked to the sub-postmaster scandal, where hundreds of Post Office workers were prosecuted between 2000 and 2014 due to a software glitch in Horizon IT systems.

- London mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday called for Britain's Metropolitan Police to begin an urgent review of the circumstances of the arrest and detention of dozens of protesters during the coronation of King Charles III. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

