ReBIT’s Founding CEO Nandkumar Saravade Joins Safe Security’s Board of Advisors to Further Advance Cyber Risk Resiliency of Indian Enterprises

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Safe Security, the leader in AI-based cyber risk management SaaS platforms, today announced the addition of Nandkumar Saravade to its Board of Advisors. Mr. Sarvade, a senior advisor on governance, strategy, ethics, and cybersecurity, brings over 37 years of experience in law enforcement, banking, cybersecurity, and technology management.

In his last leadership role, Mr. Saravade set up the Reserve Bank Information Technology Pvt Ltd (ReBIT) as a public sector startup for RBI, India's banking regulator. Under his guidance, ReBIT buttressed RBI's capability to supervise the IT and cybersecurity of regulated entities' operations and played a pivotal role in shaping the IT Vision 2021-2024 for the RBI. Earlier, he held key leadership roles within tier 1 Financial Services Institutions and served as CEO of the Data Security Council of India. The topper of his batch of the Indian Police Service, Mr. Saravade, was also awarded the Indian Police Medal for Distinguished Services.

"There are not many strategic solutions available for enterprises to help make evidence-based decisions on investing and prioritizing technology projects," says Mr. Saravade. "I am excited to join the Safe Security team, which has built an AI-driven cyber risk management solution that provides an Air Traffic Control-grade capability in managing the complex technology dynamics of modern-day enterprises. It will particularly help value-driven Indian customers operating in rigorous security and regulatory frameworks. Apart from providing Board Members with fine-grained visibility, it empowers CISOs and CTOs to truly gauge how well their cyber risk reduction initiatives perform and what they can do further in being proactive in cybersecurity risk management." Safe's CEO Saket Modi says, "We're excited to have Mr. Saravade on board, and with his guidance, we hope to transform how cyber risk is managed and mitigated in India. As cybersecurity threats continue to grow globally, Indian governing bodies are adapting quickly to meet the rising demands for cybersecurity. Businesses, boards, and regulatory bodies need a real-time and quantified view of their cybersecurity risk to stay protected against emerging threats. Safe Security provides the ideal solution to this issue. Our innovative AI-driven cyber risk management platform empowers Indian enterprises to manage complex technology dynamics and navigate the rigorous security and regulatory frameworks." About Safe Security Safe Security is the leader in cyber risk management SaaS platforms. It has redefined cyber risk measurement and management with its real-time, data-driven approach that empowers enterprises, boards, regulators, and cyber insurance carriers to understand cyber risk in an aggregated and granular manner.

Using Safe's predictive AI-driven data models, co-developed with MIT, customers are empowered to translate the bits and bytes of cyber risk into a financial business risk to prioritize their cyber investments to most effectively mitigate their risk and understand the return on security investments. Safe, today, serves some of the largest global enterprises and announced the close of its $50 million Series B funding on April 18, 2023.

