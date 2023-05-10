Britain's John Lewis will always be employee-owned - chairman
British department store and supermarket group The John Lewis Partnership will always be owned by its employees, its chairman said.
"There is absolutely no question of de-mutualisation," Sharon White told an employee forum on Wednesday.
