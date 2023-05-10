Left Menu

Formulate new policy for manpower audit, transfers: DJB VC to officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 22:21 IST
Formulate new policy for manpower audit, transfers: DJB VC to officials
  India

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti on Wednesday directed officials to formulate a new policy for manpower audit, transfers, healthcare, and skill training of employees.

At a review meeting held at the DJB headquarters here, Bharti emphasised the importance of bringing transparency to the transfer-posting system and eliminating corruption through the use of technology.

He asked officials to take all possible steps to make the transfer-posting system technology-based and more efficient.

Bharti also instructed officials to conduct a manpower audit to ensure rational deployment of the workforce based on the department's requirements.

This would help the DJB make sure every employee is posted at a suitable place, Bharti said.

He said the promotion of employees and officers of the DJB had been pending for long and asked officials to submit a report on it as soon as possible.

Bharti also asked for a list of employees who have been on sensitive posts for more than three years, ''As such appointments could lead to increased corruption''.

According to the rules, no employee or officer should be posted for more than three years on any sensitive post.

Bharti instructed officials to prepare a new medical policy for DJB employees. He stressed that DJB workers deserve the best health services and a new medical policy would offer several facilities to them.

He also instructed officials to create a 'Knowledge and Experience Data Bank' that would collect the technical and practical experience of experienced and retired employees of the DJB.

This way, the field or on-ground experience of skilled employees who have been serving DJB for 30-40 years will be collected in this bank.

With the help of the 'Knowledge and Experience Data Bank', DJB employees will be able to work efficiently during emergencies/contingencies and will be educated about new technologies and equipment to help sharpen their skills.

