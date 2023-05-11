Left Menu

Canada unveils new passport design with more security features, nod to King Charles

Canada on Wednesday unveiled a new design for passports with advanced security features including a new series with reference to His Majesty King Charles III, as part of a regular upgrade. The new passport will display a Coat of Arms, making Canada among the first in the Commonwealth to introduce a travel document series that references King Charles III, the IRCC said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2023 03:02 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 03:02 IST
Canada unveils new passport design with more security features, nod to King Charles

Canada on Wednesday unveiled a new design for passports with advanced security features including a new series with reference to His Majesty King Charles III, as part of a regular upgrade.

The new passport will display a Coat of Arms, making Canada among the first in the Commonwealth to introduce a travel document series that references King Charles III, the IRCC said. It will show the Queen's Coat of Arms as the passport's creation came before the King approved the new version. The new features include personal information engraved with lasers instead of printed in ink on its polycarbonate data page, a design that has strong anti-fraud components.

It will also include a Kinegram over the main photo, a custom see-through window with a secondary image of the passport holder, a variable laser image, and a temperature-sensitive ink feature, a press release by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said. The Canadian passport is ranked fourth globally for its mobility score by the Passport Index, alongside seven other countries including the United States, Australia, and Japan. It is ranked 26th globally for its visa characteristics, which authorizes passport holders visa-free entry into 115 countries, with 51 countries permitting a visa on arrival.

The United Arab Emirates is the top globally rated passport. Canada's new passport will begin rolling out late summer and it will also allow citizens to renew their travel document online.

The new cover will have an outline of a maple leaf and visa pages will exhibit seasonal art that changes under ultraviolet light.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 12

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 12

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 12

DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 12

 Global
3
IPM India celebrates the unwavering spirit of motherhood, this Mother's Day

IPM India celebrates the unwavering spirit of motherhood, this Mother's Day

 India
4
COLUMN-U.S. mega tech is expensive, but may be unavoidable: McGeever

COLUMN-U.S. mega tech is expensive, but may be unavoidable: McGeever

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023