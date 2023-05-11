Left Menu

UK's ITV sees no quick relief for tough ad market

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-05-2023 12:07 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 12:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
British broadcaster ITV said total advertising revenue (TAR) in the first three months of the year was down 10%, as expected, as it stuck to its longer term targets and said its new streaming service ITVX was performing well.

The company said the advertising outlook was "challenging as expected given the current macroeconomic environment", as it forecast a 12% drop in TAR in the second quarter. However its hit reality show "Love Island" and the Rugby World Cup were set to draw large broadcast and streaming audiences in the third quarter, it said on Thursday.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

