Soccer-Korean player held in China on suspicion of bribery - diplomatic source

Son was currently in the custody of the Liaoning Public Security Department, which alleges that Son bribed a "non-government official", according to an official at South Korea's consulate-general in Shenyang. The official, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the case, said the consulate had requested a meeting with Son as soon as possible and was in contact with his family.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-05-2023 14:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 14:28 IST
South Korean soccer player Son Jun-ho has been detained in China on suspicion of bribery, a Korean diplomatic source said on Monday.

Son was detained on Friday, the source told Reuters. Son is an international player who represents Chinese Super League club Shandong Taishan, based in the northeastern province of Shandong.

News of his detention was first published by Yonhap News. Son was currently in the custody of the Liaoning Public Security Department, which alleges that Son bribed a "non-government official", according to an official at South Korea's consulate-general in Shenyang.

The official, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the case, said the consulate had requested a meeting with Son as soon as possible and was in contact with his family. The official gave no further details.

