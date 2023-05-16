Left Menu

KSUM to launch 'Startup Infinity' centre abroad to boost ecosystem for companies in Kerala

The Kerala Startup Mission KSUM will launch one-stop destinations across the world in a bid to strengthen the ecosystem for nascent companies in the state.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 16-05-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 20:30 IST
The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will launch one-stop destinations across the world in a bid to strengthen the ecosystem for nascent companies in the state. In a novel initiative to foster entrepreneurship, the KSUM's 'Startup Infinity' centres will also serve as launch pads for Kerala startups that are keen to explore foreign markets.

''Also enabling non-resident Indians (NRIs) to help become entrepreneurs in association with KSUM, the endeavour will be initially launched in the USA, Europe, UAE and Australia,'' the Startup Mission said in a release.

The Start-up Infinity programme, which aims to unite the NRI population and encourage them to launch their own businesses both abroad and in Kerala, will gain more locations based on the experience from these pilot engagements, it said.

Authorities plan to set up the Startup Infinity centres in association with global partners who will be selected through official procedures. ''KSUM will soon publish on its website an open call for Expression of Interest. A KSUM expert committee will evaluate the applications, based on the scoring criteria that will take into account the expertise, knowledge and networks available with the applicants besides the quality and cost of the proposed facility,'' the release said.

It also said that the selected partner will have to then provide a commercial proposal along with an engagement plan that will also show the key performance indicators for a mutually-agreed contract period. KSUM will sign agreements with the selected entities to establish the Startup Infinity centres. KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

