Audi India announces industry first initiative for e-tron owners

Luxury carmaker Audi on Wednesday said it has launched an app to help customers of its e-tron range access charging points across the country.

The German carmaker has introduced 'Charge my Audi' on the myAudiConnect app, an industry first initiative that enhances convenience for customers.

The application currently includes five charging partners -- Aargo EV Smart, Charge Zone, Relux Electric, LionCharge and Zeon Charging -- and gives an access to over 750 charge points to e-tron owners.

In an interaction with PTI, Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said the company is in constant touch with the customers trying to understand ownership experience.

''We were getting certain feelers from customers that while there are multiple chargers available across the country it is a big hassle to download each app for each of the chargers. Sometimes when they reach the charge it is not operational so we have tried to solve such challenges,'' he noted.

So the company has created an aggregator app which is part of myAudiConnect app and tied up with five charging point operators, Dhillon said.

''With this, the customer not only can charge his vehicle, he can design his journey keeping in mind the charging points that are available on the route,'' he noted.

'Charge my Audi' eliminates the hassle of downloading multiple applications, Dhillon said.

Audi India currently sells the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

The brand plans to launch the new Q8 e-tron in India, later this year.

