Left Menu

Audi India announces industry first initiative for e-tron owners

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 16:09 IST
Audi India announces industry first initiative for e-tron owners
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Luxury carmaker Audi on Wednesday said it has launched an app to help customers of its e-tron range access charging points across the country.

The German carmaker has introduced 'Charge my Audi' on the myAudiConnect app, an industry first initiative that enhances convenience for customers.

The application currently includes five charging partners -- Aargo EV Smart, Charge Zone, Relux Electric, LionCharge and Zeon Charging -- and gives an access to over 750 charge points to e-tron owners.

In an interaction with PTI, Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said the company is in constant touch with the customers trying to understand ownership experience.

''We were getting certain feelers from customers that while there are multiple chargers available across the country it is a big hassle to download each app for each of the chargers. Sometimes when they reach the charge it is not operational so we have tried to solve such challenges,'' he noted.

So the company has created an aggregator app which is part of myAudiConnect app and tied up with five charging point operators, Dhillon said.

''With this, the customer not only can charge his vehicle, he can design his journey keeping in mind the charging points that are available on the route,'' he noted.

'Charge my Audi' eliminates the hassle of downloading multiple applications, Dhillon said.

Audi India currently sells the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

The brand plans to launch the new Q8 e-tron in India, later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023