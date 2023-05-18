Left Menu

Longitude-latitude of addresses of history sheeters to be part of records: UP police

Uttar Pradesh DGP acting RK Vishwakarma on Wednesday directed police stations to mention longitude and latitude of addresses of history sheeters in their records and get it crossed checked. The cross-checking will be done by UP-112 emergency response number police teams using Google and if it is found to be incorrect, it will lead to penal action against the SHO Station House Officer, a spokersperson said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-05-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 00:00 IST
Longitude-latitude of addresses of history sheeters to be part of records: UP police
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh DGP (acting) RK Vishwakarma on Wednesday directed police stations to mention ''longitude and latitude'' of addresses of history sheeters in their records and get it crossed checked. The cross-checking will be done by UP-112 (emergency response number) police teams using Google and if it is found to be incorrect, it will lead to ''penal action against the SHO (Station House Officer), a spokersperson said. ''The DGP (director general of police) has directed (officials) to note down in history sheets longitude and latitude of history sheeters,'' the official said. Incorrect recording of longitude and latitude will unnecessarily lead to harassment of citizens and this must be avoided, Vishwakarma said. The DGP directed that the additional director general of police of UP-112 will randomly pick data at least one from each district and check by sending a team at the location using Google, the police spokersperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023