President Xi: China, Central Asian countries can foster cooperation

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-05-2023 10:06 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 10:03 IST
Chinese leader Xi Jinping Image Credit: ANI
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China and Central Asian countries together, can foster a new cooperation paradigm and will take turns to host the China-Central Asia Summit.

Xi, speaking to the press on Friday in the historic city of Xian, said the next summit will be in Kazakhstan in 2025.

