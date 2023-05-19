President Xi: China, Central Asian countries can foster cooperation
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-05-2023 10:06 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 10:03 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China and Central Asian countries together, can foster a new cooperation paradigm and will take turns to host the China-Central Asia Summit.
Xi, speaking to the press on Friday in the historic city of Xian, said the next summit will be in Kazakhstan in 2025.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement