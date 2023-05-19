Left Menu

India approves 3-mth trial of BGMI, Krafton's blocked battle-royale game - Minister

Krafton is backed by China's Tencent. This is a three-month trial approval of BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations and data security, Indian deputy minister for Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said in a tweet.

India has approved a three-month trial of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), a popular battle-royale format game that was banned for nearly a year, a minister from the government said on Friday.

The Indian government had blocked BGMI, the flagship game made by South Korea's Krafton Inc, in July, citing concerns about its data-sharing and mining in China. Krafton is backed by China's Tencent.

This is a three-month trial approval of BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations and data security, Indian deputy minister for Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said in a tweet. At the time of its removal from Alphabet Inc's Google Play Store and Apple Inc's App Store, BGMI had more than 100 million users in India.

A Facebook page for the title says the game will be available for download soon. The government will keep a close watch on other issues of user harm and addiction in the trial period before making a final decision, Chandrasekhar added.

New Delhi banned another Krafton title, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), in 2020, following which the company launched BGMI. The ban on PUBG was part of a larger ban on more than 300 Chinese apps, including short-video platform TikTok, after the government ramped up its scrutiny of Chinese businesses in the wake of a 2020 clash between the neighbours.

The government also intensified the scrutiny of investments by Chinese firms in Indian companies.

